Hot Tub Drowning: Fatal Incident Probed In Sussex County, Reports Say

A 66-year-old resident was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a home on River Road in Montague on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, WRNJ reported, citing the Sussex County Prosecutor. The person had last been seen the night before, according to the outlet.

NJ Advance Media reported the victim was a man, while WRNJ said it was a woman.

No foul play is suspected.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police for more information.

