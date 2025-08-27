Partly Cloudy 76°

Hot Tub Drowning: Fatal Incident Probed In Sussex County, Reports Say

Authorities are investigating an apparent hot tub drowning at a North Jersey home, according to multiple news outlets.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Cecilia Levine
A 66-year-old resident was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a home on River Road in Montague on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, WRNJ reported, citing the Sussex County Prosecutor. The person had last been seen the night before, according to the outlet.

NJ Advance Media reported the victim was a man, while WRNJ said it was a woman. 

No foul play is suspected.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police for more information.

