Hospitalizations Lead To Ice Cream Recall In 19 States— Including NJ: FDA

Two people have reported becoming ill in New York and Pennsylvania after consuming Soft Serve On The Go by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY, according to the FDA recall notice issued on Aug. 9. "Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date," the FDA said.

After the first patient in Pennsylvania became ill, the state's Department of Agriculture tested samples of the product, finding Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes, commonly known as just Listeria, is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

All flavors of the Soft Serve On The Go ice cream have been recalled: Vanilla Chocolate, Razzle, Caramel, Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Lite Peanut Butter. These come in an 8-ounce, cone-shaped clear plastic cup with a spoon attached to the cover.

All of the company's products produced up to Aug. 4, 2023, are included in the recall, according to the FDA. These items were sold in canteens, groceries and convenience stores, and the like.

"The UPC is the only identifiable code on the package," the FDA said. "It does not have any LOT number or best-by date."

The UPC codes and product details that are part of the recall are as follows:

Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15129-0.

Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15133-7.

Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15131-3.

Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15113-9.

Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15128-3.

Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15285-3.

Photos of each of the items can be found on the FDA website here.

Consumers with any uneaten servings should dispose of them or return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund. Questions may be directed to 845-668-4346 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday, or by email at info@softserveonthego.com.

