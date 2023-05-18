Horrific Route 4 Crash: Victim Freed, Hospitalized After Tesla Rear-Ends Dump Truck (PHOTOS)

A Tesla sedan rear-ended a dump truck on the westbound highway at Decatur Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. May 18, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Teaneck firefighters extricated the victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps with a hand injury -- and received a careless driving summons from the sheriff's officers.

The Tesla driver "changed lanes, hit a curve and went into the rear of the dump truck," Cureton explained.

The dump truck driver escaped unscathed, the sheriff said.

Two right lanes were closed into mid-morning as the wreckage was cleared and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Bergen Brookside Auto Body and Towing brought a heavy wrecker to handle the truck.

Chris Leon took the photos.

