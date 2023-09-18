Horrific: Passaic Man Charged With Abducting, Raping, Beating Young Girl

Stiven Peralta “sexually assaulted and repeatedly physically assaulted a child at a residence in Passaic, restraining the child when she attempted to leave the residence,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said

Authorities seized Peralta near the corner of Washington Place and Columbia Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 13, they said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

The Dominican-born Peralta was arrested on aggravated and simple assault charges this past in Garfield this past February. Records show he spent nearly two months in the Bergen County Jail before being released.

Peralta this time is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault during a kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, false imprisonment, child endangerment and resisting arrest, records show.

Valdes said her office is asking a judge to order him held pending trial.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.