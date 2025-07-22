Honorary Cop Connor Taverna, 7, Dies Of Rare Cancer Weeks After Multi-State Convoy—Including NJ

Connor Taverna, a dinosaur-loving first grader sworn in as an honorary police officer in November 2023, passed away after a nearly two-year battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)—a rare and aggressive brain tumor found in children. Doctors gave him 8 to 12 months to live in 2023, but Connor beat the odds, becoming one of fewer than 10 percent of children to survive beyond the first year.

EMS Convoy Tribute

Just weeks before his passing, more than 70 emergency vehicles from across Pennsylvania and neighboring states formed a surprise EMS convoy in his honor, as multiple media outlets reported at the time. Sirens, lights, and a police portrait in uniform greeted Connor during the emotional tribute.

“He is part of our family,” Carlisle Police Cpl. Jamie DiMartile said. “No one fights alone.”

A Life Filled With Love—And Dinosaurs

Connor adored dinosaurs, dreamed of becoming a paleontologist, and could name every species and what they ate. He loved arcade games—especially *Buck Hunter*, a gift from police—and danced to Luke Bryan songs. He watched for monster bucks from his bedroom window and rode ATVs, tractors, and the school bus with joy.

He also completed first grade this summer, proudly announcing he learned to “spell, read, and write.”

Connor was especially close to his little sister Hadley, and the two were often seen playing together, chasing each other and making s’mores with their parents, Heidi and Chas.

Firefighters, Police, And Santa

Last December, North Middleton firefighters and police brought Santa to a private holiday party at the fire station for Connor and his family—including their dogs, Rocco and Tucker. Santa arrived with gifts for everyone, even the pups.

Even during his third round of radiation, Connor found joy in hot cocoa, Christmas lights, and holiday cheer. A small toy dinosaur often accompanied him through treatment—his symbol of strength and imagination.

Community Support & Fundraisers

Connor’s story inspired a GoFundMe launched by his aunt Heather Braderman to help with living and medical costs. A separate tribute fund through The Cure Starts Now Foundation has raised more than $5,300 for pediatric cancer research in his name.

“Connor could be your child,” Braderman wrote. “He eats pizza, licks icing off cupcakes, and loves his family fiercely.”

His parents expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“Together we will fight for a cure because Connor’s Fight is Our Fight.”

Carlisle police closed their statement with a solemn promise:

“We’ve got the watch from here.”

Funeral details have not been released at the time of publishing.

Both fundraisers are still active, so you can still donate to help Connor's family. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe and here to donate through The Cure Starts Now Foundation.

