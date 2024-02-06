Honda Recalling 750K+ Vehicles Nationwide Due To Faulty Air Bag Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that the motor vehicle giant is recalling upwards of 750,000 cars, SUVs, minivans, and pick-up trucks due to the malfunctioning air bags, which could pose a safety hazard, the agency says.

Recalled models include Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Pilot, Passport, Ridgeline vehicles, as well as the Acura MDX, RDX and TLX that were produced between 2020 and 2022.

According to officials, the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended, and dealers will now have to replace the sensors as part of the recall.

"A capacitor in the printed circuit board of the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and lead to an internal short circuit from the exposure to environmental humidity," the agency said.

Honda said that the issue was caused by "a natural disaster" at a manufacturing plant that temporarily changed the base material in the circuit board.

To date, there have been nearly 4,000 warranty claims tied to the recall, though there have been no reports of injuries or death.

Drivers impacted by the latest recall from Honda are expected to be contacted and will be able to make an appointment with a dealer to replace the weight sensor, if need be.

