Honda, Acura Recalling 2.5M Vehicles For Defective Fuel Pumps That Can Cause Stalling

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that upwards of 2.5 million vehicles are subject to the recall, which covers a host of different makes and models.

Vehicles included in the recall:

2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX, TLX;

2019-2020 Honda Insight, Passport;

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid;

2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV, Fit;

2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid, Acura NSX vehicles.

"The fuel pump impeller was improperly moulded, resulting in low density impellers," the recall alert states. "If the surface of a lower density impeller is exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time, surface cracking may occur.

"These cracks may lead to excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation, interference with the fuel pump body, and possibly, an inoperable fuel pump."

Officials said that warnings that the vehicle may be defective include warning lights on the dash, intermittent loss of power, difficulty in starting, or stalling, though there have been no reported crashes due to the issue.

According to the NHTSA, dealers will replace the fuel pump module to make the fix, free of charge. Owners impacted by the recall are expected to be notified by the beginning of February.

