Dad Kills Daughter In North Jersey: Prosecutors

Errol Brown, 52, has been charged with murder on accusations he killed Keyanna Brown at 331 Avenue E., around 11:35 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Keyanna was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body, and her dad was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

