Shirtless Danelo Cavalcante Last Spotted Carrying .22 Rifle, Flashlight

The 34-year-old escaped killer, who is also wanted for murder in Brazil, is armed after stealing a pistol from a Chester County home Monday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

Police say he was last spotted in South Coventry Township, without a shirt, carrying a stolen .22 rifle and flashlight.

Residents should call 911 immediately if he is spotted. For general tips or info, call (717) 562-2987.

The US Marshals, Pennsylvania State Police, and detectives from across Chester County are assisting in the search, which closed the Owen J. Roberts School District on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The search parameters were from Route 23 to the north, Route 100 to the East, Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the south, and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the west.

PREVIOUS UPDATES:

A Chester County homeowner fired at Danelo Cavalcante from inside a garage, but missed, police said.

The Coventry Road resident was in the garage with the 34-year-old fugitive, who stole a .22 scoped rifle around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Pennsylvania State Police troopers said.

The homeowner, who fired a pistol, missed his shot, and Cavalcante got away. The escaped killer was later spotted along Ridge and Coventryville roads at Daisy Point Road, State Police said at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

He was still armed.

Police urged residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, to stay inside, and certainly not to approach. Call 911 if seen.

The convicted killer has been on the run since he escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.