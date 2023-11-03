Homeless Laborer Kicks Englewood Hospital EMT In Face In Ambo, Faces Severe Charges: PalPark PD

Police said they called the ambulance for Xavier Contreras, 41, under the provisions of a state law known as the Alcohol Treatment and Rehabilitation Act (ATRA).

Area emergency responders are familiar with Contreras, an Ecuadorian national who'd previously been arrested for trespassing and various other misdemeanors over the past several years.

Under ATRA, alcoholics and drunks can't be prosecuted simply because they drank too much.

Those who are in need of immediate medical attention or are unable to recognize the need foe treatment or are likely to suffer severe physical harm must be hospitalized.

The ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center picked up Contreras at Palisades Park police headquarters following the call shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

They'd gotten only a few blocks, however, when the driver pulled over.

Fortunately for the emergency medical workers, borough Police Officer Stephen Kim just happened to come driving by.

Kim was headed north on Grand Avenue when he saw the ambulance pulled over with its emergency lights on. He stopped to check on the crew, police said, and found the injured, 50-year-old EMT.

Contreras apparently had freed himself from a leg restraint and kicked her in the cheek with the heel of his foot, the officer was told.

Backup officers arrived soon after, as did a tour chief from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

A second ambulance took Contreras to EHMC while colleagues tended to the injured EMT.

Contreras was released into police custody on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault on an EMT and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

New Jersey puts police, other emergency responders and other public employees in a special category when it comes to assault.

What could have been a simple disorderly persons assault charge if it involved only civilians becomes a felony with penalties that include up to 18 months in prison and $10,000 in fines upon conviction -- even if it doesn't involve weapons or serious injuries.

