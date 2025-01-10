Home State Advantage? This New Jersey Knockout Is Fighting For Love On 'The Bachelor'

Alli Jo, 30, who. hails from Manalapan and appears to work at the Shrewsbury Rumble gym, will be one of 25 women vying for the heart of Grant Ellis, a Newark native, when the season premieres on Monday, Jan. 27.

With her bubbly and outgoing personality, Alli Jo is ready to pack a punch in her pursuit of true love. According to her bio on ABC’s website, fitness has been her passion, but finding the right partner has taken center stage in her life.

“She loves being other people’s biggest cheerleader and hopes to find someone who will do the same for her,” her bio reads.

Outside the gym, Alli Jo is a Jersey Shore kind of girl who enjoys hitting the beach, planning adventures, and exploring unique workouts. Known for her signature lipstick, she dreams of shopping in Dubai and admits she’s terrible at folding clothes despite being highly organized.

This season’s Bachelor, 31-year-old Grant Ellis, brings his own Garden State roots to the search for love. A former pro basketball player turned day trader, Ellis captured Bachelor Nation’s heart with his infectious smile and deep desire to build a family. Known for his charisma and unwavering positivity, Ellis is seeking a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and an appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

According to host Jesse Palmer, Ellis’ announcement as the Bachelor has generated overwhelming interest, with more than 10,000 women applying to compete. However, this season features only 25 contestants, five fewer than in recent years, making the stakes even higher.

As two New Jersey natives embark on this journey, fans are wondering if Alli Jo and Grant Ellis’s shared roots will spark a connection. Tune in to ABC on Jan. 27 to see if the Manalapan boxing trainer lands the final rose.

