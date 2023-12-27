Home Invasion: Lookout For Nypd Impersonators Takes Plea In Gunpoint Bergen Robbery

Dominick Memoli, 57, was in on the planning of last year’s robbery, in which residents were zip-tied and an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry was stolen, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He became the first of seven defendants in the case to take a deal from prosecutors rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial.

All seven were arrested in New York State this past May.

It was shortly before 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 2022 when Michael D’Angelo, a 51-year-old construction worker, and the unemployed Daniel Ruggiero, 62, showed up at the 28th Street Fair Lawn home flashing NYPD-styled detective badges, investigators said.

At least one of them was carrying a handgun, according to a criminal complaint.

“After being invited into the residence, they tied up the homeowner and stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene,” Musella said earlier this year.

The resident was treated for an injured finger after being zip-tied, investigators said.

Meanwhile, detectives and uniformed officers combed the area looking for home security video and additional witnesses after someone reported seeing the robbers get into a white SUV that headed east on Route 4.

Thus began an investigation and multi-state manhunt that culminated in the arrests last month during raids in the Bronx and Mount Vernon and on Long Island.

"Based on a review of surveillance video, law enforcement reports, victim and witness statements, analysis of open-source data, physical surveillance, and historical phone records with cell site location data, it was determined that [the seven defendants] were involved in the planning, commission and aftermath of the armed home invasion," a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Ruggiero has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since being extradited to New Jersey in early June following his arrest the month before. He’s charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Federal authorities reportedly took custody of D’Angelo four unspecified reasons.

Memoli spent 11 days in the county lockup before being released as his attorney worked out a plea deal.

He was originally charged with armed robbery and conspiracy and pleaded guilty to the first-degree robbery charge. Superior Court Nina C. Remson scheduled sentencing for Feb. 9, 2024.

The four other defendants have remained free pending court action.

Musella praised the work of his Special Investigation Squad, Fair Lawn police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which collected evidence, for the plea, secured by Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Justin Blasi.

