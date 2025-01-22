Home Depot Adds DoorDash, Uber Eats For On-Demand Deliveries

The Home Depot has expanded its delivery options by teaming up with DoorDash and Uber Eats, the home improvement chain said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The on-demand delivery apps will be able to bring customers some supplies and materials in as little as an hour.

The apps join other options for the store like Instacart, same-day deliveries through the Home Depot website, and free next-day delivery.

"We've never been faster or more efficient at delivering the products our customers need through HomeDepot.com," said Jordan Broggi, Home Depot's executive vice president for customer experience and president of online. "Our expanded e-commerce capabilities make it easier than ever to shop and receive your order when and where you need it."

Home Depot products can be delivered from more than 2,000 stores nationwide straight to customers' doorsteps or job sites.

"We're excited to partner with The Home Depot to give DIY and Pro customers immediate access to the home improvement supplies they need," said Mike Goldblatt, DoorDash's vice president of new verticals partnerships. "Amidst a project and out of nails, screw heads, or drill bits, on-demand delivery from DoorDash can save time and any added stress."

Customers on DoorDash and Uber Eats can choose on-demand or scheduled delivery options.

For professionals, these partnerships also streamline access to critical supplies while offering the added convenience of food and beverage delivery.

"Teaming up with The Home Depot is a new step forward in serving consumers through delivery in even more aspects of their lives," said Hashim Amin, Head of North American Grocery and Retail Delivery at Uber Eats. "Together, we're breaking down barriers and making it easier for people to access the products they need for their projects, all from the convenience of their phone or computer, with the reliability Uber is known for."

DoorDash said it also added more than 115,000 non-restaurant stores across North America to its marketplace in 2024.

