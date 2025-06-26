Overcast 70°

Holy CARP! Baby Hippo-Sized Fish Sets Record At CT Lake

A massive common carp caught in Lake Zoar is turning heads — and smashing records. 

Norbert Samok and his&nbsp;58.05-pound, 44.8-inch carp he caught in Lake Zoar.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Connecticut Fish and Wildlife
Josh Lanier
Norbert Samok reeled in a 58.05-pound, 44.8-inch carp on June 21 that blew past the previous Connecticut state record by more than 13 pounds.

The catch happened just weeks after Rafal Wlazo set the old mark with a 45.8-pound carp. Wlazo witnessed Samok’s haul firsthand, snapping pics and cheering, “from one champ to another!”

The fish’s size sparked wild comparisons online, including, “Holy CARP (or is it a baby Hippo?)!” Now, local anglers are rushing to the lake, hoping lightning strikes twice.

State officials have yet to certify the new record, but one thing’s clear—this beast is already the stuff of local legend.

