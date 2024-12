Officer Frank Francolino died at home while off-duty on Saturday, Dec. 28, the department said on X.

"We ask all to keep the Francolino family in your thoughts, prayers & hearts. Please respect their privacy as they mourn this unimaginable loss," the statement reads.

A cause of death was not announced.

Records show Frankolino joined the force in 2008.

