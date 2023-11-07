Hoboken Council Race Among Most Highly-Contested In North Jersey Elections

Of the six Hoboken City Council seats, five are contested in the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election.

First Ward Councilman Mike DeFusco will not be running for re-election. Paul Presinzano, Rafi Cordova, and Leo Pellegrini, the city's former health director, and running for his seat.

Marla Decker and Patricia Waiters are running for a seat in the Second Ward, hoping to oust incumbent Tiffanie Fisher. Edward Reep is up against incumbent Michael Russo in the Third Ward.

In the Fourth Ward, Ruben J. Ramos Jr. is running uncontested, while in the Fifth Ward, Phil Cohen is up against Liz Urtecho.

Sixth Ward Council Person Jen Giattano faces two contestants: Lauren Myers and Ian Rintel.

Craig Guy will be taking over as Hudson County Executive, after Tom DeGise decided not to run for re-election.

