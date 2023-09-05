Ho-Ho-Kus PD: Threatening Emails To Former Co-Worker Lead To Arrest Of Nassau County Man

Craig N. Sabatini, 37, of Massapequa, was taken into custody near the borough train station late last week, Capt. Greg McBain said.

Police charged him with stalking, harassment and cyberharassment stemming from an incident on Aug. 24, records show.

Sabatini was sent to the Bergen County Jail last Friday, Sept. 1, and was ordered released by a judge in Hackensack on Sunday.

He was to have no contact with the alleged victim under the terms of his release.

