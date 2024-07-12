Hit-Run Driver 'Deliberately' Rams Victim In Fair Lawn Road Rage Incident (Developing)

The victim was a passenger in another vehicle and had gotten out to speak to the driver in the other vehicle when he was run over by the man on Berdan Avenue, Loving said after leaving the scene. Police tracked the suspect down to his house less than a mile away, Loving said.

The victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center and the county prosecutor's fatal crash investigation unit responded "due to the severity of injuries sustained by the victim and the 'hit-and-run"'nature of the incident," Loving reports.

Daily Voice has reached out to Fair Lawn police for more information.

