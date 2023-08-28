Hit-run Arrest: Lodi Retiree, 74, Charged With Running Down Hackensack Pedestrian, 65

John Laiosa of Trudy Drive was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang that hit the city woman as she crossed Essex Street at Lehigh Street at 8:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim remained in critical condition Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

It didn't take long for investigators to identify and arrest Laiosa on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that caused serious bodily injury, according to Musella.

Laiosa also received motor vehicle summonses for leaving the scene of a crash and failing to report it, the prosecutor said.

He was released on his own recognizance pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

The prosecutor said his detectives worked closely with Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.