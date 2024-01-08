Hit By His Own Car: Rutherford Resident, 83, Hospitalized

The driver noticed that the trunk of his Ford Escape wagon was open shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 7, so he stopped at Mortimer and Fairview avenues outside the Learn Smart Preschool, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

"He got out, leaving the car in reverse and not in park, and the driver's side door knocked him down," the chief said.

The victim hit his head, sustaining serious trauma, and suffered abdominal injuries from where a tire ran him over, Russo said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Rutherford First-Aid Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

