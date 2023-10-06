Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Woman, Injured Man, 83, In Paterson Charged With Death By Auto

City resident Jose Tremols-Acosta, 62, swerved across double-yellow lines before his van mounted the sidewalk near the corner of Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard and struck the victims shortly after noon Thursday, Oct. 5, multiple witnesses told police.

Tremols-Acosta bailed out and tried to run but was quickly captured by city officers, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement on Friday.

The as-yet unidentified female, who witnesses said was pinned beneath the van, was pronounced deceased at nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

The man, identified as Joseph Shaw of Paterson, was last reported in critical condition.

Tremols-Acosta was charged with death by auto (vehicular homicide), aggravated assault by auto, leaving the scene of a fatal crash resulting in death and two counts of endangering an injured victim.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

