Hit-and-run: Boy, 5, Suffers Broken Leg, Jersey City Police Seek Help Finding Fleeing Driver

Multiple bystanders told police a red-colored vehicle headed north on Grand Street hit the boy when the driver turned left onto westbound Grove Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The vehicle then sped off, they said.

The boy was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a fractured right leg and multiple scrapes and bruises from his head to his legs, police aid.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, seen the vehicle or has any information that can help identify it or the driver can submit an anonymous tip to JCPDTIPS@gmail.com. Or call 855-JCP-TIPS or 855-527-8477.

