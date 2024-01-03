Overcast 42°

Hit-and-run: Boy, 5, Suffers Broken Leg, Jersey City Police Seek Help Finding Fleeing Driver

ALERT: Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 5-year-boy in a Jersey City crosswalk, breaking the child's leg, before taking off.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, seen the vehicle or has any information that can help identify it or the driver can submit an anonymous tip to JCPDTIPS@gmail.com. Or call 855-JCP-TIPS or 855-527-8477.

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jerry DeMarco
Multiple bystanders told police a red-colored vehicle headed north on Grand Street hit the boy when the driver turned left onto westbound Grove Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The vehicle then sped off, they said.

The boy was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a fractured right leg and multiple scrapes and bruises from his head to his legs, police aid.

