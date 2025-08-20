Hismile’s Lucky Charms Toothpaste Lands at Walmart—And Fans Can’t Get Enough

This rollout is more than just another shelf addition—it’s the first time Hismile has brought one of its viral flavors into Walmart aisles. Until now, fans hunted the brand’s drops online or scored them through specialty retailers. Now, with Lucky Charms, shoppers can pick up a tube while doing their usual grocery run, no shipping required

Hismile isn’t your average oral care brand. Launched in 2014 on Australia’s Gold Coast by two college dropouts, Nik Mirkovic and Alex Tomic, the company went from a $20,000 start-up to hundreds of millions in sales by transforming toothpaste into a lifestyle product. They’ve built their reputation on bold collaborations, from KFC to Chupa Chups, but this Lucky Charms partnership marks a new level of mainstream reach.

The flavor itself is described as “nostalgic marshmallow magic meets minty-fresh sparkle.” It’s a playful spin on brushing that blends childhood comfort with adult freshness.

Of course, fun doesn’t mean skipping function. The toothpaste is ADA approved, fluoride+ powered, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly.

Hismile’s Lucky Charms toothpaste, available only at Walmart in store and online, marks a new phase in its plan to conquer the U.S. market. Get yours before it's gone.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

