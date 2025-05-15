High-Voltage Power Line Crashes Through Bergen County Driver's Windshield, She Somehow Survived

The incident happened Thursday, May 15, after a tree fell and knocked down the live wire on Cornwall Road in Glen Rock, Loving said.

Despite the terrifying moment, the driver of the Mazda CX 9 was uninjured and managed to drive her car away safely after speaking with a Glen Rock police officer, who gathered details for an accident report.

The driver appeared visibly shaken but did not require medical attention, Loving said.

PSE&G Electric Division crews were expected to begin repairs once the fallen tree was removed from the wires and roadway. As of Thursday afternoon, the PSE&G outage map showed 358 customers without power due to the incident.

Click here for more photos from the scene by Boyd A. Loving.

