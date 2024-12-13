High-Tech Key Devices, Burglar Tools Seized From Quad In Lyndhurst Honda Theft Ring: Cops

The investigation began on Nov. 27, when Lyndhurst Police Officer Thomas Seickendick observed suspicious behavior in the area of Riverside Avenue and Post Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., Seickendick noticed a silver Honda Civic driving without its lights on and parked illegally. As he approached, he saw a male in all black, wearing a ski mask and acting suspiciously near a parked Honda sedan. The male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Paterson, told officers he had been dropped off by a taxi and was visiting a friend but couldn’t provide an address.

Upon searching the juvenile, officers discovered he was carrying a latex glove, a screwdriver, and a folding knife. Meanwhile, Officers Glenn Flora and James Colacci were patrolling the area for the silver Honda. They soon located the vehicle, which was being driven by Aston Grullon Guzman, 19, and Adrian Lora-Rodriguez, 18, both of Paterson. The vehicle lacked a license plate, and the driver provided a false name and claimed to be heading to his girlfriend’s house but didn’t know her address.

Further investigation led to the discovery of several items inside the vehicle, including a defaced prescription medicine bottle, additional latex gloves, a screwdriver, digital vehicle key programming devices, and several aftermarket vehicle key fobs.

The investigation, led by Detectives Joseph White and Matthew Giunta, revealed that the suspects had been scouting Honda vehicles in the area, likely preparing for theft.

Both Guzman and Lora-Rodriguez were arrested and charged with possession of burglar tools, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension. The two juveniles, also from Paterson, were initially taken into custody for safekeeping. Later, on Dec. 11, they were formally charged with possession of burglar tools, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of vehicle master keys.

Both adults were released pending court appearances, while the juveniles were released to their guardians.

Lyndhurst Police Department continues to investigate, with detectives working to track any further involvement in vehicle thefts.

