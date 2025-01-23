High-Speed Pursuit Of Stolen Audi Along Route 17 Ends In Route 3 Crash: Cops

Paramus police received an alert around 3:16 a.m. about a stolen white Audi traveling southbound on Route 17 at high speed, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. Officer Jaime Takahashi spotted the vehicle near A&S Drive and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, the chief said.

The chase continued southbound on Route 17 before the vehicle exited onto Route 3 eastbound, where it lost control and crashed into a Chevy Suburban near mile marker 9.8. Officers from Secaucus and Carlstadt joined Paramus police at the scene, removing three suspects from the stolen Audi.

The suspects—Hakeem Grant, 18, and Donte Wright, 19, both of Jersey City, and Yasir Black, 20, of East Rutherford—were taken into custody. None of the suspects or the occupants of the Chevy Suburban requested medical attention.

The suspects were transported to Paramus Police Headquarters and charged as follows:

Hakeem Grant was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and eluding police. Donte Wright was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Yasir Black was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Guidetti thanked officers from Secaucus and Carlstadt for their assistance.

