High-Speed BMW Pursuit Across NJ/NY Line Ends In Crash, Burglar Extricated, Police Say

Christian Ochoa Moreno was behind the wheel of a gray BMW X5 with a Pennsylvania registration that nearly hit a Closter police car head-on, as the officer was responding to reports of a burglary in progress at 21 Kennedy Circle around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Closter Police Chief James Buccola said.

Morena then sped off onto Eisenhower Road, then northbound onto Piermont Road, according to Buccola. Officers tried stopping the car but Morena continued speeding over the state line into Sparkill, NY, Buccola said.

Morena eventually lost control, crashing into a tree on Route 340 and Oak Tree Road, Buccola said.

Two passengers fled while the driver, Moreno, of Queens, NY, was trapped inside the vehicle, police said. The Sparkill Fire Department extricated Moreno, who was charged with eluding, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, and possession of burglary tools.

He was lodged in the Rockland County Jail awaking extradition to Bergen County.

Police were trying to identify the other suspects, who were not yet in custody, police said.

