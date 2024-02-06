High Schooler Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Teaneck Mom

Dymond T. Fryson, 40, briefly clung to life following the horrific 7:52 a.m. Jan. 25 crash at the intersection of Palmer and Sherman avenues.

Witnesses said the other driver, a Bogota High School student who was with a classmate, sped through multiple stop signs before his 2015 Ford Explorer slammed into Fryson’s 2022 Nissan Rogue three blocks from the high school.

The impact sent Fryson’s SUV into a nearby house.

The teen driver ran but was caught by Teaneck police a short time later.

Teaneck firefighters extricated Fryson before she was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe neck and spinal injuries. She died there the following day.

Fryson had two daughters and was the guardian for her young niece. She’d just dropped two of them at school and was almost home when the crash occurred.

Fryson’s death “has left her partner, Isaiah Brown, a dedicated school Principal in the Bronx, raising three beautiful little girls and their faithful dog,” according to a GoFundMe campaign that seeks to help pay funeral costs and medical bills and to benefit the girls going forward.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. and services until noon at Second Canaan Baptist Church, 12 Lenox Ave. (111th Street) at the north end of Central Park in Manhattan.

Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Contrary to some local news reports, juveniles aren't arrested in New Jersey -- they are taken into custody and charged with delinquency. It's essentially the same as being arrested as an adult. The legal terminology is different, however.

The teen driver in Teaneck was originally issued a delinquency complaint charging him with assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash causing severe bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

He was then sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro before being released to a guardian.

The charges were upgraded following Fryson’s death, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed on Feb. 6.

The teen remained free pending a hearing before a family court judge, which, because of the boy’s age, will be held behind closed doors at the county courthouse in Hackensack.

Assembling the evidence was Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Teaneck police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which handled forensic collection.

