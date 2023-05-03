High-End Camera Thefts: Exec At Bergen-Based Webcam Company, Owner Of NJ Motorcycle Shop Busted

Charles Dilkes, a 57-year-old operations director from Nanuet, NY, had 58 of the Canon cameras destined for the black market in his car parked at a Mahwah hotel, said investigators who conducted a warranted search.

The cameras were stolen from an Upper Saddle River company where Dilkes has worked for the past 12 years, investigators said.

So were 156 other high-end Canon digital cameras found during a warranted search of the Linden motorcycle shop owned by Edwin Devia, 26, of Roselle, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Both men were arrested at the scenes of the separate searches on Tuesday, May 2, the prosecutor said.

Dilkes was charged with multiple fencing counts, as well as theft, Musella said. Devia was charged with fencing and receiving stolen property, he added.

Both men were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

The investigation and arrests were conducted by members of his Special Investigation Squad and the Upper Saddle River Police Department, the prosecutor said.

