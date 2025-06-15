Hidden Risk Prompts Nj-based Company To Issue Apricot Recall

Turkana Food Inc., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, is recalling 352 cases of Floria Dried Apricots because the product contains sulfites that were not listed on the package label, according to the company’s announcement on Thursday, June 12.

The recalled 200-gram Floria Dried Apricots were distributed in retail locations across:

Florida

Kentucky

Virginia

New York

New Jersey

Tennessee

Massachusetts

Texas

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Rhode Island

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Maryland

Ohio

Alabama

Missouri

California

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture detected the presence of sulfites in the product. People who are sensitive to sulfites may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The affected product has lot number 440090478-15-333, UPC 2539560010, and an expiration date of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. These codes can be found on the top and bottom of the package.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, June 12, 2025, but the company has suspended production and distribution of the product while the investigation continues.

Consumers should return the affected apricots to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard them immediately. Questions can be directed to Turkana Foods Inc. at 908-810-8800, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.