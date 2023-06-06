Hidden Handgun, Hollow-Point Ammo Found, Out-Of-State Resident Seized In Route 17 Stop

Officer Jake Chiavelli pulled the driver over late this weekend for motor vehicle violations, Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.

Backseat passenger Dominic Scott, 22, of Summerville, NC, tried to hide a 9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat as the officer approached, the captain said.

Police seized the weapon, which was loaded with hollow-point bullets and had a high-capacity magazine attached, and arrested Scott, Kane said.

Scott remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, June 6, charged with illegal possession of the gun, ammo and magazine.

