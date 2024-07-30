Overcast 79°

Hezly Rivera Not Expected To Compete In Women's Gymnastics Finals At Paris Olympics 2024

Team USA is minutes away from the women's gymnastics finals finals at Paris Olympics 2024.

Cecilia Levine
The team's youngest competitor, Oradell native 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, however, is not expected to participate when the events begin at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.

Hezly fell short of making the finals following a wobbly performance on beam and a better performance on uneven bars at the qualifiers, scoring the lowest of all five team members.

USA Gymnastics announced the lineup in a tweet on X ahead of the finals.

If Team USA wins the finals, Hezly will still get a medal.

