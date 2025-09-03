Hersheypark Rescue Hero Urges Autism Donations After Saving Boy On Monorail

John Sampson, a veterinarian and father of three, became an unlikely hero on Saturday, Aug. 30, when he scaled an ice cream stand and pulled himself onto the Hersheypark monorail tracks to rescue a boy walking alone nearly 20 feet above the ground.

Sampson told TODAY.com his “dad instincts” kicked in as he figured out how to reach the child while spectators looked on. “Being a dad of three gives you a big different perspective on everything. So you see a child in danger. Instantly: How can I help?” he said.

The child had been reported missing just after 5 p.m. and was reunited with his family by 5:30 p.m., according to Hersheypark officials. The ride was closed and safeguarded at the time, the park said.

In his statement, Sampson said he does not consider himself a hero and doesn’t want recognition. Instead, with the family’s permission, he revealed the boy is on the autism spectrum and asked people to donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“The attention should not be on me, but focused on educating and supporting organizations that research, advocate, and impact kids like the boy who thankfully made it home safely with his family,” Sampson said.

He added that those wishing to help in other ways could also donate to local animal shelters or rescues.

“Everybody thinks it’s like a big hero thing. I like to think it’s just a parent thing,” Sampson said. “You just have to be somebody who wants to help.”

Click here to donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

