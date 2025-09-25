Hershey Wins Lawsuit Arguing Halloween Candies Weren't Spooky

The Florida judge dismissed a misleading advertising lawsuit against The Hershey Company on Friday, Sept. 19. The candy giant was accused of tricking customers who got disappointing candies when they bought Halloween versions of Reese's products.

The May 2024 suit targeted nine Reese's products, from pumpkins and ghosts to bats and footballs. They claimed that they received blank Reese's candies when they expected ones with pumpkin faces, ghost eyes, and bat details.

Two Florida men, Nathan Vidal and Eduardo Granados, were seeking at least $5 million in damages, Reuters reported.

"[Vidal] was very disappointed and would not have purchased the Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins and Reese's White Pumpkins products if he knew that they did not have the detailed carvings of the mouth and/or eyes as pictured on the products' packaging," the suit said.

US District Judge Melissa Damian ruled that the treats not being spooky enough doesn't prove economic harm.

"Put simply, [the] plaintiffs do not allege that the products were unfit for consumption, did not taste as [the] plaintiffs expected, or otherwise were so flawed as to render them worthless," Damian wrote. "Rather, [the] plaintiffs allege that they were "disappointed" that the products they purchased did not have the detailed carvings pictured on the product packaging."

The plaintiffs' lawyers told Reuters that they were reviewing their options after the ruling.

