Heroin Found On NY Driver Pepper Sprayed By Officers After Pursuit Through NJ Yards, Police Say

Trouble began sometime around 5:15 p.m., when Eugene McDermott, of Tomkins Cove, NY fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Sloatsburg, Mahwah Police Lt. Michael Blondin said.

Officers tried stopping McDermott, who was operating a Dodge pickup truck with significant damage, but he fled, Blondin said.

McDermott struck several vehicles including a Suffern police car while fleeing, and a pedestrian was struck by flying debris, the lieutenant said.

McDermott continued the pursuit south on Ramapo Valley Road and onto Avenue A — a dead-end street. McDermott, however, drove through a wooded area behind several homes in an attempt to get onto Route 17, hitting several trees and an air conditioning unit before he became stuck in the mud, according to Blondin.

McDermott refused to comply with demands from officers who approached him in the truck. They tried to remove him from the vehicle but McDermott hit the accelerator in an attempt to dislodge his vehicle and continue fleeing, authorities said.

Officers deployed pepper spray and entered the vehicle turn it off. During a struggle that ensued, officers spotted wax folds of suspected heroin scattered throughout McDermott’s truck, Blondin said.

McDermott was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and criminal mischief.

He was also charged with DWI and issued a slew of other motor vehicle offenses, Blondin said.

McDermott was taken to the Bergen County Jail after he was released, pending extradition to Rockland County, where he is expected to face charges.

Three Mahwah police officers were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries suffered during the course of the incident. They had been released as of press time, Blondin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.