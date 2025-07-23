Heroin, Crack, Gun Stolen In 2016 Found During Hackensack Raid, Arrest Made: Cops

Richard T. Best was arrested following a raid of his Polifly Road apartment on Tuesday, July 22, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista.

Members of the Crime Suppression Bureau, led by Detective Lt. John Dalton, executed a court-authorized search, Antista said.

The apartment, located within a school zone, contained heroin packaged for street-level sales, a quantity of crack/cocaine, drug paraphernalia used to make and distribute narcotics, and a Hi-Point .45 caliber firearm, the chief said. Police said the gun had been reported stolen in South Carolina in the spring of 2016.

As a result of the investigation, Best was charged with:

Possession of a firearm (2C:39-5B(1), second degree)

Possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose (2C:39-4A(1), second degree)

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school (2C:35-7B, third degree)

Receiving stolen property (2C:20-7A, third degree)

Possession of heroin (2C:35-5b(3), third degree)

Possession of crack/cocaine (2C:35-10A(1), third degree)

Possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia (2C:36-3, fourth degree)

Certain persons not to possess firearms (2C:39-7, fourth degree)

Best was taken to the Bergen County Jail on a Complaint Warrant. His first court appearance is set for Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Police reminded the public that these charges are accusations, and Best is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hackensack Police are asking anyone with information about criminal activity to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, or Bogota. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.

The operation was assisted by the Hackensack Emergency Services Unit and the South Streets Operation Control Center.

