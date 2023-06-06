Heroin Buyer Agrees To Rehab After Drive-By Paterson Dealer Is Caught: Rochelle Park Police

Detective Brian Cobb was driving an unmarked vehicle in the area of Lexington Avenue and High Street when he spotted the local man pacing and a silver Honda eventually pull up, Capt. James M. DePreta said.

After watching a hand-to-hand-exchange, Cobb stopped the sedan and seized the driver, Nazhier Cleaves, 27, of Paterson, the captain said.

Officers Anthony Ferrulli and Nick Mercoun tracked down the 41-year-old local buyer and found him carrying 50 bags -- otherwise known as a brick -- of heroin, DePreta said.

Cleaves was charged with drug distribution and possession of criminally-obtained cash, he said.

Then he was released.

The buyer, who was also charged, agreed to participate in a special rehabilitation program that would help keep him out of further trouble, DePreta said.He'll be connected with recovery specialist who'll walk him through the steps to get -- and stay -- clean, and could see the charges dropped if he sticks with it for a certain time period.

The charges are reinstated if the person is arrested again.

Sgt. Franklin Laboy and Officer Evan Migliore assisted in the arrests, the captain said.

Police Chief Dean Pinto praised his staff for "seeking out, and identifying an individual who entered our township for the sole purpose of delivering a potentially deadly substance to our community, while also pursuing treatment for a person in need."

