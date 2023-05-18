HEROES: Fire, Police Captains Rescue Caged Canine In Smoky Hackensack House Fire

Fire Capt. Rich Katz and Police Capt. Michael Antista were in the area when the call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. May 18.

They pulled up to the two-story Brook Street home find smoke and anxious residents waving them down

Ginger, a chocolate Lab, was trapped inside.

Katz and Antista got Ginger out of her first-floor cage, then turned a garden house on the living room flames, keeping them contained, until firefighters doused the blaze moments later.

A possible cause wasn't immediately reported.

One resident had a bit of difficulty breathing but otherwise no injuries were reported. Ginger was fine, neighbors said.

The city police department called the tag-team rescue by Katz and Antista an "incredible display of bravery and collaboration. Their combined expertise and selfless actions exemplify the true essence of heroism."

