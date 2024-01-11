Heroes: Hackensack Police Rescue Dog Sitter Being Mauled While Protecting Child

Screams for help brought Officers Ryan Conlon and Denisse Caero to the Hudson Street home shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

An American pit bull terrier had mauled two other dogs at the residence and had bitten the 40-year-old victim severely on both arms as she tried to intervene while holding tight to the youngster, responders said.

"There was a lot of blood," one of them said.

Conlon and Caero immediately got the child out of the way, got the terrier into a room and rendered potentially life-saving treatment to the woman, Antista said.

She was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Members of the Hackensack Police Emergency Services Unit helped representatives of the Bergen County Animal Control Shelter remove the dog, who was turned over to county Animal Control authorities, the captain said.

City firefighters and members of both the Health and Building departments also assisted, he said.

