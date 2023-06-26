Heroes: Firefighters Team Up To Extricate Trapped Driver In Glen Rock Utility Pole Crash

Glen Rock firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Hawthorne on Harristown Road, across from the Alexander Hamilton Elementary School near Maple Avenue and northbound Route 208, around 11 p.m. June 25.

The heroes got the Chevy Trax stabilized, then carefully and safely freed the driver.

She was alert and talking with them before being by the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Citywide Towing removed the SUV.

Borough police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

