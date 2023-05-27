HEROES: Firefighters, Police Unite To Rescue Dog In Pascack Valley House Fire

The blaze apparently began in the basement of the home on Deer Trail Road at Ruckman Avenue at the Woodcliff Lake border around 6:30 p.m. May 27.

The fire quickly went to two alarms, bringing companies from surrounding towns both to the scene and in coverage.

Firefighters tended to the dog on the lawn before one of them scooped up the limp pooch and hustled to a waiting police car.

The officer then rushed them to the Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital.

The fire was reported under control around 7:15 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

Although there was no official word on a preliminary cause, a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was summoned to remove a lithium-ion battery.

