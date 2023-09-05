Fair 84°

SHARE

Heroes: Driver Extricated, Another Cited After SUVs Collide In New Milford

New Milford police and firefighters quickly came to the rescue of two drivers involved in a Tuesday crash that knocked an SUV onto its side, trapping one of them.

The crash occurred at Hoffman Ave and Boulevard in New Milford around noontime Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The crash occurred at Hoffman Ave and Boulevard in New Milford around noontime Tuesday, Sept. 5. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A 66-year-old Moonachie woman driving a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder blew a stop sign at Hoffman Avenue and Boulevard and struck a 2022 Hyundai Tucson driven by a 63-year-old man from town around noontime Sept. 5, New MIlford Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Firefighters from New Milford and River Edge extricated the Tuscon driver after his SUV was knocked on its side against a utility pole, the chief said.

He and the other motorist were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Clancy said.

"Officer Andrew Lignos pulled up to the scene seconds after it happened and did a great job assessing the situation and determining what was needed," the chief said. "Lt. John Moroney and Officer John Francin assisted with initial patient care until paramedics arrived."

Police issued a summons to the Nissan driver for ignoring a stop sign, he said.

All Points Towing removed both vehicles.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE