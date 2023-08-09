Heroes: Bergen County Driver Off-Duty Firefighter, Nurse Revive Woman Ejected In Parkway Crash

One driver, who lives in Bergen County, was heading north around 2 p.m. when he noticed a multi-vehicle pileup on the southbound side in Clark, just north of Exit 135.

And an unresponsive woman in her 40s, lying in the roadway, he said.

"I pulled over to the median, put my flashers on, and jumped over," he told Daily Voice, still shaking and covered in blood. "The off-duty firefighter at the scene rolled her over and said she wasn't breathing."

The driver got on the ground with the firefighter and tilted the victim's head back to open her airways. Meanwhile, the firefighter — identified by relatives a Passaic responder — performed chest compressions. The nurse monitored her pulse.

Within minutes, she was breathing again.

"We tried to stay one step ahead, stabilizing her neck and feet," the driver tells Daily Voice. "We wanted to cut any short ends that we could."

When police came, they applied an AED that they provided.

By the time paramedics arrived, the victim was responsive: "In serious condition, but stable," the driver said.

A landing zone was being established, but it wasn't immediately clear if the victim was flown or transported by ambulance.

"The firefighter was the first one there and really took action," Daily Voice's source said. "He did what he was trained to do."

