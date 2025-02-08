Hero: Off-Duty Ridgefield Firefighter Helps Officer Save Unresponsive Man In Crash

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Ridgefield Fire Lt. Matthew Bonaguaro was on his way home from work when he came upon a motor vehicle accident on Grand Avenue involving two cars, the fire department said.

Bonaguaro noticed Ridgefield Police Officer Faith Karabiyik assisting an unresponsive man who had been pulled from one of the vehicles.

Recognizing that Officer Karabiyik needed help, Lieutenant Bonaguaro immediately retrieved a medical kit and AED from the officer's patrol vehicle. Together, they rendered lifesaving care. Upon further inspection, it was confirmed that the man had no pulse and was not breathing. Lieutenant Bonaguaro and Officer Karabiyik began administering CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Thanks to their quick actions, the man’s life was saved. He was handed off to EMS and transported to the hospital for further care.

Deputy Chief Scott Russo of the Ridgefield Fire Department praised Lieutenant Bonaguaro’s actions, calling his bravery and selflessness exemplary.

“This is an example of the dedicated first responders of the Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments. Matthew Bonaguaro is one of the most dedicated responders we have, and he honestly cares for those in need. This incident proves the dedication and commitment Matthew has for the department. I feel very honored that Matt is a Ridgefield firefighter."

Deputy Chief Russo has recommended that Lieutenant Bonaguaro be issued a lifesaving citation in recognition of his heroic actions.

“The actions displayed by Lieutenant Bonaguaro on this day epitomize the bravery and dedication that defines this department’s highest values,” Russo added.

Lieutenant Bonaguaro’s quick thinking and teamwork with Officer Karabiyik are credited with directly saving the man’s life.

