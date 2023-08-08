Hero: Nurse Comes To Rescue Of Bicyclist, 69, Suffering Medical Emergency In Bergen Park

Jacqueline Polentarutti was conducting CPR when Glen Rock and Paramus police and Bergen County sheriff's officers arrived at the bike path in Saddle River County Park near the Paramus border last Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Glen Rock Police Officers Matt Stanislao, Sam Evans and Andrew Magro brought a defibrillator that was used in an effort to revive the victim, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad drove the unconscious Hasbrouck Heights resident from the bicycle path to a waiting ambulance on a gator while CPR was continued, the chief said.

Members of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, supported by paramedics, transported the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Ackermann said.

His condition couldn't be determined -- in part because of HIPAA laws.

Polentarutti, a certified hospice and palliative care nurse with Valley Health Systems, had been out with her dog, Martin, when she came upon the victim.

He was turning blue, she said.

Polentarutti conducted CPR before handing the victim over to the arriving responders.

