Israeli Soldier From NJ Killed In Hamas Attacks Switched Shifts With Friend, Family Says

The 20-year-old Israeli soldier who was born at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood was not scheduled to be on base located in the southern part of Israel near Gaza on Saturday, Oct. 7. It was a holiday: Simchat Torah.

** גלול מטה לקבלת הגרסה העברית של דיווח חדשות זה **

Itay had switched shifts with a fellow soldier who couldn't be there, his cousin, Dana Glisko tells Daily Voice from Israel.

The last time Dana and her family heard from Itay, who lived in Fair Lawn before his family moved to Israel when he was six months old, was at 11 a.m. Oct. 7.

Itay had reached out to tell them that his army base had been invaded by terrorists in a surprise attack, and he wasn't sure if that would be the last time he'd speak to them.

It was.

At 2 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, Dana and her family got a knock at the door from the IDF, saying Itay had been killed.

"He was a hero," said Dana, noting her family feels it's important to tell Itay's story. "He was a fighter. He wasn't supposed to die this way."

Itay — who was in an elite unit of the IDF with only 11 months left of service — was among nearly 1,500 victims brutally killed in the Hamas attacks last weekend. Edan Alexander, 19, of Tenafly, remains missing, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Itay's kindness prevailed in his final moments of life, Dana said. He had been providing medical aid to other soldiers before he was shot, his family says. One soldier who Itay aided survived.

"He had the best heart I know," Dana said. "He was helpful, he was kind, he was generous. He didn't complain about anything and the army is really tough in Israel."

--

.אתי גליסקו מת גיבור

החייל הישראלי בן ה-20, שנולד בבית החולים העמק בניו ג'רזי, לא היה אמור להיות בבסיס הממוקם בחלק הדרומי של ישראל ליד עזה בשבת, 7 באוקטובר. זה היה חג: שמחת תורה.

איתי החליף משמרת עם חבר חייל שלא יכול היה להיות שם, מספרת בת דודתו, דנה גליסקו, לדיילי קול מישראל.

הפעם האחרונה שדנה ומשפחתה שמעו מאיתי, שהתגורר ב-Fair Lawn לפני שמשפחתו עברה לישראל כשהיה בן חצי שנה, הייתה בשעה 11:00 ב-7 באוקטובר.

איתי הושיט יד כדי לספר להם שבסיס הצבא שלו נפל על ידי מחבלים בהתקפת פתע, והוא לא היה בטוח אם זו תהיה הפעם האחרונה שהוא ידבר איתם.

זה היה.

בשעה 02:00, יום רביעי, 11 באוקטובר, דנה ומשפחתה קיבלו דפיקה בדלת מצה"ל, ואמרה שאיתי נהרג.

"הוא היה גיבור", אמרה דנה וציינה שמשפחתה מרגישה שחשוב לספר את סיפורו של איתי. "הוא היה לוחם. הוא לא היה אמור למות ככה".

איתי - שהיה ביחידה מובחרת של צה"ל שנותרו רק 11 חודשים לשירות - היה בין קרוב ל-1,500 קורבנות שנהרגו באכזריות בפיגועי חמאס בסוף השבוע האחרון. עדן אלכסנדר, בן 19 מ-Tenafly, נותר נעדר, אמר מושל ניו ג'רזי פיל מרפי.

טוב ליבו של איתי גבר ברגעיו האחרונים בחייו, אמרה דנה. הוא סיפק סיוע רפואי לחיילים אחרים לפני שנורה, אומרת משפחתו. חייל אחד שאיתי עזר לו שרד.

"היה לו את הלב הכי טוב שאני מכירה", אמרה דנה. "הוא היה מועיל, היה אדיב, היה נדיב. הוא לא התלונן על כלום והצבא ממש קשוח בישראל".

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.