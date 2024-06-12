Hero: Firefighter Seriously Injured Rescuing Guest Through Window In Elmwood Park Motel Blaze

The firefighter and her colleagues had smashed the window to get to the victim during the late-morning June 12 blaze at the Townhouse Inn and Suites on eastbound Route 46, Elmwood Park Borough Administrator Michael Foligno said.

In doing so, she sustained a serious cut to her arm, Foligno said.

The guest was pulled through the window and carried down a ladder, he said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Foligno said.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, he said.

"The Fire Department did an amazing job of getting it knocked down really quick," said Foligno, who is also the borough's police chief. "They were here immediately and got the fire down quickly. Impressive job."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad is investigating the cause of the three-alarm fire with their colleagues from Elmwood Park, he said.

Responders at the scene told Daily Voice the room where the fire ignited had recently been occupied but not turned over yet.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene or in coverage by, among others, firefighters from Clifton, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Maywood, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook. The County Wide Emergency Response Team also responded.

(Any others? Please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794 or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com)

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.