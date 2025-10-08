Hero Cop Pulls Unconscious Driver From Burning Car In New Milford, Police Say

The crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. in front of 198 Birchwood Road near New Bridge Road, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Sgt. Mark O’Brien arrived to find a vehicle on fire with the 69-year-old New Milford man slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive, Clancy said. O’Brien pulled the driver from the burning car and moved him to safety, Clancy said.

Officers Rikowich and Churaman arrived moments later to assist with the investigation, while New Milford Fire Department Engine 32 quickly extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle, Clancy said.

The victim was transported by Holy Name Ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Clancy said.

Officers on scene determined the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol and accompanied him to the hospital as the investigation continued, Clancy said.

Summonses are pending, Clancy said.

