Hero: Civilian Rescues Woman From Serial Groper Who Tried To Drag Her Behind Garfield Church

Garfield police have surveillance video of Michael Hernandez, 25, following, running up and grabbing the woman outside Praise Assembly church at the corner of Main Street and Banta Avenue shortly after 12 noon May 8, investigators said.

Grabbing her by her neck and backpack, Hernandez tries to drag the woman behind the church, they said.

But a good Samaritan comes to her rescue and Hernandez runs off, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It turns out Hernandez had been stalking the woman, who wasn't seriously injured, since April, the prosecutor said on Monday, May 20.

The woman, who wasn't injured, went to police headquarters and identified Hernandez from a photo lineup, according to a complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team assisted in capturing him on Thursday, May 16.

A Garfield resident formerly of Ridgefield Park, Hernandez remained held Monday in the county jail, charged with kidnapping and stalking, records show.

Calling him "known to police" would be an understatement.

During one stretch in 2022, Hernandez was arrested three times in a little over a month.

In one, Hernandez and two other men stole a cab in Union City that crashed a short time later during a police pursuit in Fairview, injuring two women in another vehicle.

The driver face-planted trying to flee on foot and was captured, as was a passenger who had to be yanked from the vehicle by officers.

Hernandez got away during the commotion but was arrested at his home the following day and sent to the county jail.

FACE-PLANT FOLLOW-UP: Ridgefield Park Man Charged In Hudson Stolen Cab Chase, Crash In Fairview

A judge released Hernandez, who groped a 40-year-old Ridgefield Park woman a short time later.

NJ BAIL REFORM: Released Twice In Two Weeks, Ridgefield Park Man Gropes Woman, Police Charge

Freed again, Hernandez attacked an elderly village woman in late 2022, rushing up and grabbing her from behind in broad daylight, police said at the time.

SEE: Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

Hernandez served more than 10 months in the Bergen County Jail before being released in late November 2023.

