Here's When Northeast Will Relief From Deep Freeze

Temperatures will gradually rebound in the coming days as the bitter air responsible for record-breaking lows begins to retreat, according to the National Weather Service.

This arctic air mass came from Siberia and traveled thousands of miles over the North Pole, bringing subzero temperatures to the Upper Midwest and Northeast, with single digits reaching as far south as Louisiana and Florida.

While temperatures bottomed out midweek, a slow but steady return to more seasonable average temperatures is expected through next week.

There will still be rounds of cold through the end of January, but not as extreme as the conditions during the deep freeze period in which temps were between 10 and 25 degrees below average, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather meteorologists expect a shift in weather patterns by February.

Though winter is far from over, the Northeast and other areas of the eastern US can look forward to a reprieve from the severe cold in the days ahead.

